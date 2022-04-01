Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,053 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,844. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

