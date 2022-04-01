Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.