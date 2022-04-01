Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
HST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Shares of HST opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
