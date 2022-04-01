Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

