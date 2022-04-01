HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 39,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 951,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,192. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

