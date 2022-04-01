Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
