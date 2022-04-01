Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.