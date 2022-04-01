Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.40

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.40 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.03). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 300.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 337,980 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293 ($3.84).

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £495.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £32,376.96 ($42,411.53).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.