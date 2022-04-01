Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.