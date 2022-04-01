Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.