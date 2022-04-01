HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.91

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.91 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.80). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 41,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

