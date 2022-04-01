HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.8%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.05. 17,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,723,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. HUYA’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

