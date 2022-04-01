Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.68. 1,607,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.57. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.06 and a 1-year high of C$34.17. The firm has a market cap of C$20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

