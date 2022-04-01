Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.05

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $5.81. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1,826 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.
Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.