Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($13.24).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.02).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.