ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $965.18 million and $107.47 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
