ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,279. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

