IDT (NYSE:IDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE IDT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,167. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the third quarter valued at $4,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDT by 177.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

