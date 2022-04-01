Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

