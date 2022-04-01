ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,015.82

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $73,015.82 and $61,729.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,323,254 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

