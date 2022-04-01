iMe Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.90 million and $1.34 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.26 or 0.07400219 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.34 or 1.00004874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046935 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

