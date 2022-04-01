Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

