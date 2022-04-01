Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

