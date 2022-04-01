Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Ian Simm Sells 1,300 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.67), for a total transaction of £12,571 ($16,467.12).

IPX opened at GBX 990 ($12.97) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 660 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

