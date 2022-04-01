Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.43).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.10) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The firm has a market cap of £15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,670.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

