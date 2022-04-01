Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,394. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

