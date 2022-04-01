Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,264,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,483. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.