Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $893,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

