Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,578. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

