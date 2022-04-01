Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,295. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

