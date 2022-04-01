Insider Buying: Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Le Page bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,607.81).

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.38 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.73. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.