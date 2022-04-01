Insider Buying: Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Le Page bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,607.81).
Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.38 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.73. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
