Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Director Acquires 75,400 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Harris purchased 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $64,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

