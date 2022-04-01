Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires $299,300.68 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

