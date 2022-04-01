Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

