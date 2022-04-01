Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $106,233.31 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:COUP opened at $101.63 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.46.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.
Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupa Software (COUP)
