Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 915 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $36,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 436 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $17,701.60.

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25.

NTRA stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

