Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $54,768.66 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10.

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Natera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

