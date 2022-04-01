Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 19,866 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.78. 7,587,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.