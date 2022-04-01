Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,848.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
