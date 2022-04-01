Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get Inspirato alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ISPO opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Inspirato has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $108.00.

In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,848.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.