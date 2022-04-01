Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,539 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $684.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

