Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of INTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,951. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)
