Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of INTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,951. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

