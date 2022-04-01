Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,449,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,369,305. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

