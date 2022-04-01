Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,916. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

