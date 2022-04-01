Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.67.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

