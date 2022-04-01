International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

