International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,520,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,579,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $17,640,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $16,763,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

