Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,488 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $946.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.51.
About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
