Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,488 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $946.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after buying an additional 916,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,571,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

