Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE ITP traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.70. 236,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,281. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.