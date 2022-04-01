inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.