Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.58. Intevac shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 53,377 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Intevac alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,137,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intevac by 54.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 1,142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.