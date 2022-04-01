IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

IIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,467. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.00, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

