Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.72. 27,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.74 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

