Investors Buy High Volume of BellRing Brands Call Options (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,609 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,795% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $897.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

